ERB HINTS AT POSSIBLE ELECTRICITY TARIFF INCREASE





The Energy Regulation Board -ERB- has hinted a likely increase in electricity tariffs to ensure power utility Zesco becomes self-sustainable.





ERB Director General Engineer Elijah Sichone has emphasized the need for a balanced approach considering both Zesco’s needs and consumer interests.





Engineer Sichone explains that the challenges leading to Zesco’s emergency tariff approval still persist, hence the need for a long-term solution.





