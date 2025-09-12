ERB HINTS AT POSSIBLE ELECTRICITY TARIFF INCREASE
By Chamuka Shalubala
The Energy Regulation Board -ERB- has hinted a likely increase in electricity tariffs to ensure power utility Zesco becomes self-sustainable.
ERB Director General Engineer Elijah Sichone has emphasized the need for a balanced approach considering both Zesco’s needs and consumer interests.
Engineer Sichone explains that the challenges leading to Zesco’s emergency tariff approval still persist, hence the need for a long-term solution.
He spoke to Phoenix News in an interview.
Just dissolve ZESCO, it has failed completely. Their solution is increasing prices always – what nonsense! That’s daylight robbery especially when you’re not even delivering the service Macende aanu bakabwalala imwe. What’s wrong with this Govt? This is too much; and really crazy. Dont take people for granted.