Erik ten Hag wants a new striker for Man Utd this summer

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering the team’s striking options this summer due to Rasmus Hojlund’s recent struggles.

Despite sitting sixth in the Premier League, United’s goal tally of 45 in 31 games is surpassed by 10 other teams in the division.

While Hojlund showed promise by scoring in six consecutive games between December and February, the £72 million ($92 million) summer signing has been unable to regain his scoring touch since sustaining a muscle injury six weeks ago.

As a result, Ten Hag is eager to add more depth and quality to the striker position.

When asked how important it would be to have a proven scorer for next season, Ten Hag replied, “I think it would help.”

He added, “You need more options. You need double positioning in every position. Some positions we didn’t have choices for this season—the striker position and the left-back position—and that has a negative impact on the results.”

Erik ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain, as Manchester United’s form has declined this season despite financial backing since his arrival in 2022.

It remains to be seen if he will have another transfer window to strengthen the squad according to his preferences. While Rasmus Hojlund, 21, has contributed with 13 goals in 34 games across all competitions, it’s evident that the former Ajax manager desires more attacking firepower.

With the summer transfer window set to open in mid-June, United will face Bournemouth on Saturday evening, aiming to keep their slim hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

However, with seven games remaining, they currently trail fourth-placed Tottenham by 11 points.