Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force has  been detained  for surviving too many deadly attacks

BREAKING



Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, has reportedly been detained by the IRGC — not for failure, but for surviving too many deadly attacks.





Known as the “man with nine lives,” Qaani has escaped multiple assassination attempts that killed some of Iran’s most powerful leaders:





✅The strike in Lebanon that killed Hassan Nasrallah.

✅The operation that eliminated Ismail Haniyeh — with accusations that Qaani leaked intel enabling the attack.



✅Deadly strikes during the 12-day war that decimated Iran’s senior military leadership.



✅The explosion that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei — allegedly leaving just minutes before it hit.





Now, suspicion surrounds him. Hardliners allege Qaani may be a Mossad agent working for Israel. Nine lives… and still in hot water