ETHEL CHISONO EDWARDS JAILED 18 MONTHS FOR HATE SPEECH AGAINST PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

#TRENDING



JUST IN: ETHEL CHISONO JAILED



Ethel Chisono Edwards, a Zambian-American blogger, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making hateful remarks against President Hakainde Hichilema. She was arrested in September 2025 upon arrival in Zambia to attend her grandmother’s funeral.





The charges against her include four counts of seditious practice and hate speech, allegedly directed at the President, which she initially pleaded not guilty to.





Edwards had been using social media platforms, including Facebook and TikTok, to disseminate hate speech and seditious content. As part of her plea bargain, she has accepted a guilty charge, hoping for a lighter sentence.





This case has sparked debate about freedom of speech and censorship laws in Zambia. Some argue that the laws are being used to suppress dissent, while others see it as a necessary measure to maintain national unity and protect public figures.