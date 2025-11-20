Ethiopia 🇪🇹 is the 5th strongest military in Africa.It is a key military player in the Horn of Africa with substantial personnel and resources.





Ethiopia is ranked 7th in Africa in terms of defense spending with a budget of about $2.1 billion .





Ethiopia has approximately 162,000 active military personnel.



Some sources from 2025 cite a much higher figure of around 503,000 active personnel, but Global Firepower and other recent reports specify 162,000 active personnel, making it one of the largest militaries in Africa. The military also has a reserve force, though figures vary, with some sources stating 138,000 reservists





The Ethiopian military uses a diverse range of weapons, including modern systems from countries like Russia and China, as well as a significant amount of Soviet-era equipment from its past.

This mix includes tanks, fighter jets (such as Su-25s and MiG-23s), advanced drones, artillery, and electronic warfare systems like the Pantsir S-2 and Krasukha. The military also produces some of its own small arms and ammunition.



© GREAT AFRICA ✍🏿