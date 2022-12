ETHIOPIA SAYS IT WILL INVESTIGATE THE DEATHS OF 27 OF ITS CITIZENS

Ethiopia says it will investigate the reported deaths of 27 of its citizens who were found dumped on the outskirts Lusaka in Zambia. The Ethiopian government will send experts to the area to confirm their identities.

Zambian police have said that preliminary investigations showed the victims were all men aged between 20 and 38 who had been making their way to South Africa.

DW Africa