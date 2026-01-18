Ethiopian Aviation University Graduates Over 450 Aviation Professionals from 12 Countries

Addis Ababa, 17 January 2026





Ethiopian Aviation University, the largest aviation center of excellence in Africa, graduates 457 aviation professionals from 12 countries.

The graduates were trainees of the university’s Pilot Training, Aircraft Maintenance Training, and Cabin Crew Training schools. Marking the trainees’ achievement, the university held a vibrant graduation ceremony at its facility today, 17 January 2026.





58 pilots, 115 aircraft maintenance technicians, and 284 cabin crews begin their aviation career path. The graduating class comprised of trainees from Ethiopia, Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Italy, Madagascar, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, and Yemen, reflecting the University’s growing international reach and multicultural learning environment.