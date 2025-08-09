EU BOOSTS CLIMATE ACTION AND YOUTH LEADERSHIP IN ZAMBIA WITH €193 MILLION COMMITMENT





Lusaka, Zambia – August 9, 2025 – The European Union has reaffirmed its strong commitment to Zambia’s climate resilience agenda, pledging €192 million to support climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, sustainable businesses, and innovation, alongside a €1 million grant dedicated to empowering young climate leaders across Africa.





The funding was announced during the Youth Adaptation Forum at the University of Zambia, held under the theme “Youth Leadership to Build Climate-Resilient Economies.” The landmark event brought together policymakers, academics, international organizations, and young climate advocates to strategize on advancing climate adaptation across the continent.





Speaking at the Forum, EU Political Officer Jaume Soler underscored the need to amplify youth voices in shaping climate policy.



“The ideas generated here will have a direct line to regional and global platforms, including COP30 in Brazil,” he said, emphasizing the role of the new Youth Sounding Board in training, mentoring, and building networks among Africa’s emerging climate leaders.





And Global Center on Adaptation representative Adriana Valenzuela, praised Africa’s growing youth climate movement and the value of localized solutions. She cited successful youth-led adaptation efforts in Kenya, Ghana, and Ethiopia, urging Zambian participants to connect their initiatives internationally and “embrace the transformational power of youth-led innovation.”





While, University of Zambia Vice-Chancellor Professor Mundia Muya celebrated the institution’s strong focus on environmental education, climate research, and sustainability-focused curricula. He encouraged young people to make full use of the Forum by asking questions, sharing ideas, and building networks to position themselves as “the immediate leaders driving Africa’s climate resilience.”





Meanwhile, Inclusive Education for Sustainable Development, Executive Director, Ruth Nawakwi stressed the importance of empowering youth with disabilities to take part in climate leadership. She highlighted partnerships providing assistive devices and adaptation programs in schools, noting that “climate adaptation must be locally driven by informed youth innovators to effect real change.”





Minister of Green Economy and Environment Mike Mposha, who officially opened the Forum in Lusaka yesterday, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to inclusive climate action. “Youth and persons with disabilities are not just participants; they are innovators and leaders in building Zambia’s climate-resilient future,” he said.



