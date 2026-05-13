EU Insider Admits Total Failure: German Chancellor Slams Bloc as World Champion of Over-Regulation and Stagnation





Even the leader of Europe’s biggest economy is now calling out the disaster from within. At Davos 2026, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz delivered a brutal wake-up call that exposes how socialist-style bureaucracy and endless red tape have crippled the continent.





Merz didn’t mince words: “Both Germany and Europe have wasted incredible potential for growth in recent years by dragging feet on reforms and unnecessarily, excessively curtailing entrepreneurial freedoms and personal responsibility.”





He continued, “We are going to change that now. Security and predictability take precedence over excessive regulation and misplaced perfection. We must reduce bureaucracy substantially in Europe.”





Then the hammer drop: “The single market was once created to form the most competitive economic area in the world. But instead, we have become the world champion of over-regulation. That has to end.”





This is straight from the top of Germany’s new government, not some outsider critic. While EU elites pushed green mandates, energy lockdowns, and mountains of rules that killed growth, ordinary people paid the price with higher costs, lost jobs, and declining competitiveness against America and Asia.





Merz is promising reforms to slash bureaucracy and restore freedoms, but the damage is already done. Years of big-government overreach turned a powerhouse into a cautionary tale of zero growth and self-inflicted decline. The EU isn’t collapsing because of external threats. It’s rotting from the inside, strangled by its own regulations. Time to cut the red tape or watch Europe fade into irrelevance.