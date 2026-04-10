EU Rejects Trump Proposal to Charge Ships in Strait of Hormuz Toll Plan Amid Legal Concerns



The European Union has rejected a proposal linked to Donald Trump suggesting a “joint venture” system to charge tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.





The idea reportedly involved introducing fees for commercial vessels navigating one of the world’s most strategic oil transit routes.





However, the European Commission stated that such a system would be unlawful under international maritime law, raising concerns about freedom of navigation in global shipping lanes.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies, with a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments passing through the route daily.





The proposal has sparked debate over control of international waterways and the legality of imposing unilateral transit charges on global trade routes.