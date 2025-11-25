EU TO UKRAINE: “WE’RE NOT JUST TALKING PEACE – WE’RE FUNDING YOUR SURVIVAL.”





While the U.S. floats peace plans that make Kyiv sweat, the EU just rolled in like, “Relax, we brought money AND ammo.”





Brussels is locking in multi-billion euro support through 2026, basically pre-paying for Ukraine’s war budget and its post-war rebuild.





And here’s the spicy bit:

Europe is still circling those frozen Russian assets like a shark smelling blood.





Legally messy? Yes. Politically irresistible? Oh, absolutely.



Belgium, which is sitting on most of the cash pile, wants all 27 members to share the legal blowback.





Classic EU move: solidarity… but with disclaimers.



The vibe?

Peace plans are slow, fragile, and filled with brackets.

Money, on the other hand, moves fast – and Europe is using it to say one thing loudly:





No matter what Trump negotiates, the EU isn’t letting Ukraine go broke.



Source: Reuters