Euro 2024: Phil Foden worried about Southgate; he says he ‘feels sorry’

Phil Foden has expressed his sympathy for Gareth Southgate, stating that the England players should shoulder the blame for their disappointing Euro 2024 performances.

With a quarter-final against Switzerland approaching, the team is under intense pressure to improve following their underwhelming showing in the tournament’s early stages.

Although their dramatic victory over Slovakia on Sunday offered some relief from criticism, the focus is now on delivering a stronger performance against Switzerland.

Foden openly acknowledged England’s struggles and empathized with Southgate, stressing that the players need to take more responsibility on the field and that the manager should not be held solely accountable for the team’s poor displays.

Talking to reporters, Foden said: “I feel sorry for Gareth. In training, he has been ­telling us to press and be high up on the pitch.

Sometimes it has to come from the players. We have to be leaders and I feel like in games we could have got together more and worked out a ­solution. We have spoken about it more and if it happens again we can find a solution and adapt our press.

“The players have to take some of the blame. There has to be some leaders to get together. There is only so much the manager can do. He sets you up in a system and tells you how to press.

You never decide when a person is going to drop deep as well. The players have to adapt to what the other team is doing to be better. Hopefully, you will see a different side to us ­pressing wise.”

Southgate has voiced worries about the fitness of his squad, particularly concerning key players such as John Stones, who has been managing injuries.

Stones was observed with strapping on his right knee during training, heightening concerns about his readiness to play. Despite these obstacles, Foden maintains a positive outlook on England’s chances against Switzerland.

“You can prepare for a game but you can’t prepare for players moving out of position and making it awkward for you. Hopefully, going into this game we can get it right,” he said.

England’s path through Euro 2024 has been rocky, yet there’s optimism that the early matches’ lessons will translate into a better performance in the knockout rounds.

Foden’s candidness about the team’s flaws shows a mature attitude toward tackling their problems. As they gear up to face Switzerland, the emphasis is on unity, tactical precision, and a strong resolve to progress further in the tournament.