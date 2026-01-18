🚨🇪🇺 Europe Says No: “We Will Not Be Blackmailed” as Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Greenland



Maybe it is time for these countries to partner with China and shove the bully aside.





Trump has announced that from 1 February 2026, the US will impose a 10% tariff on all exports to the United States from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland. Until the US “fully and completely purchases Greenland.”





From 1 June, that jumps to 25%.



Not over trade imbalances, not over subsidies and not over security disputes.



This isn’t diplomacy, it’s coercion. Tariffs being weaponised to force sovereign states into compliance. Economic punishment used as leverage to extract territory and Trump isn’t even pretending otherwise. He’s openly tying trade access to territorial surrender.





The response from Europe has been swift and unusually united.



Sweden’s prime minister put it bluntly: “We will not be blackmailed.” Greenland, he said, is a matter for Denmark and Greenland alone.





Denmark’s foreign and defence leadership called the threats “completely unacceptable”, stressing that sovereignty and international law are not bargaining chips. Norway backed Denmark outright, stating clearly that allies should not threaten allies.





France called the tariff threats “unacceptable” and warned Europe would respond together if they materialise. Germany echoed that line. The UK labelled the move “completely wrong” and reaffirmed that Greenland’s future belongs to Greenlanders and Denmark, not Washington.





Even the EU itself stepped in, warning that these tariffs would damage transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous spiral, while reaffirming that territorial integrity and sovereignty are non-negotiable principles under international law.





This is how the United States treats its allies!



Not as partners and not as equals. But as instruments to be pressured, threatened and economically punished the moment they refuse to comply. This is what “partnership” looks like when power is asymmetric and restraint disappears. Loyalty is expected, but sovereignty is optional.





If tariffs can be used to coerce allies into territorial concessions, then the so-called rules-based order collapses into raw power politics. The language stays polite. The methods don’t.





For years, Washington has accused others of “economic coercion.” But this is what it actually looks like, used openly, against friends and for the whole world to see.





Europe’s reaction matters because it signals something deeper: the cracks in automatic alignment with the US are widening. Not quietly, but very publicly and once allies start saying “no” together, it becomes very hard to pretend the old hierarchy still holds.





Moves like this don’t strengthen Western unity, they expose its limits.



Many countries must now be asking themselves what the real cost is of being an ally to the US.- Abu Sayed