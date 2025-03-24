EVANGELICAL FELLOWSHIP OF ZAMBIA (EFZ) CALLS FOR TOUGHER PENALTIES FOR DEFIL£M£NT PERPETRATORS



The Evangelical fellowship of Zambia EFZ is both disheartened and outraged by the rising cases of child defil£m£nt in our country, particularly the recent heart-wrenching case of a father who has been s£xu@lly abusing his own biological daughter—a young and innocent child already battling cancer. This and other cases are coming on the backdrop of much sensitization on this matter.





One case of d£fil£ment, r@pe or GBV is one too many. We see these acts as a direct attack to the moral, Values and principals of our nation and as such as a society, we cannot afford to remain silent in the face of such evil acts in our nation. Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, loving, and nurturing environment, free from all forms of abuse. It is unacceptable that such cases continue to rise, often perpetrated by individuals who should be the very protectors of these vulnerable children.





The Evangelical Fellowship strongly urges the Government of the Republic of Zambia—particularly the Ministry of Justice to ensure that perpetrators of child d£fil£ment face the harshest punishment possible under the law. The existing legal framework must be strengthened to discourage would be perpetrators. We join calls for stiffer penalties, including life sentences without the possibility of parole, to reflect the gravity of this atrocious crime.





However, while legal action is crucial, it may not be enough. We also believe that we need to revisit the root cause of this evil among us.



We are aware that among key drivers of d£fil£ment are alcohol and dr)g abuse, early marriage, poverty, and other social-cultural issues. However, this is the best time for stakeholders to join hands for a robust, wider, louder, and far-reaching campaign for awareness raising. Furthermore, we call on law enforcement agencies to expedite investigations and ensure that justice is not only served but also seen to be served. Too often, these crimes go unpunished due to weak enforcement, delayed prosecution, or lack of resources. This must change if we are to truly protect our children.





Additionally, EFZ urges the government to enforce strong safeguarding policies in all institutions that handle children, including schools, churches, orphanages, and community centres, to prevent and respond to abus£ cases effectively





“But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to sin, it would be better for him if a millstone were h)ng around his neck, and he were drowned in the depth of the sea.” — Matthew 18:6





Evangelical fellowship of Zambia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to child protection and the promotion of a society where no child suffers any form of abus£. We will continue to promote the safeguarding policy in our member churches and organisation and further work with relevant stakeholders to demand accountability, strengthen child protection mechanisms, and ensure justice for all victims.



We say NO to child d£fil£ment.



Issued by:



Bishop Andrew Mwenda

Executive Director

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia