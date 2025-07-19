EVEN CATTLE WISDOM HAS ITS LIMITS- Fred M’membe

EVEN CATTLE WISDOM HAS ITS LIMITS



We have heard numerous stories from Mr Hakainde Hichilema about his background in cattle rearing and the values he attributes to that experience.





Mr Hichilema frequently talks about his “cattle culture” as a reference point in speeches, media interviews, and public engagements, using it to illustrate his approach to leadership, discipline, and hard work.





Obviously, there is immense value in understanding and respecting the principles and experiences that have shaped Mr Hichilema’s view of the world, in this regard the “cattle culture”. We believe that getting a deeper insight into this aspect of his upbringing may help the Zambian society to better comprehend the logic behind most of his decisions and leadership style. This indeed, is important.





However, it is equally important to understand that while the lessons drawn from cattle management may inform leadership practices, as Mr Hichilema claims, Zambians are not cattle. Our citizens deserve to be governed with dignity, empathy, honesty, and fairness among many other values of humanity. These are the fundamental expectations of any leadership and we believe they are not too much to ask for in a leader.





So, yes, we respect his “cattle culture” and experience but we request him to approach the values of his experiences and culture in a sincere, respectful and empathetic manner.





Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party