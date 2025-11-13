Even if it’s 1 vote I’ve gotten from Dundumwezi, it must count – Kalaba



And Harry Kalaba said nobody will temper with the 2026 general elections, not even the Electorial Commission of Zambia (ECZ) he said was affiliated towards the UPND, saying this battle is not a physical battle but a spiritual matter, and nobody can stop what is spiritual no matter the machinations.





He said they will engage in the education of voting agents in all the constituencies to ensure that all the votes cast by the people counted.





“Even if it’s one vote I have gotten from Dundumwezi that vote must count,” said Kalaba.





He said the CF would stand up to what he described as President Hakainde Hichilema’s dictatorial tendencies without fear or favour, and that he would review all the cases of those who were being arrested for simply speaking out.