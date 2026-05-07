Even if you are dying, I will never give you my tithe, I’ll rather die with you — Pastor Kwadwo Bempah





Ghanaian preacher, Dr. Kwadwo Bempah, has sparked reactions online following a viral sermon where he emphasized prioritising God above all else, even in life-and-death situations.





Speaking during a message titled “What Must We Do To Walk In Wealth?”, the pastor stressed what he called “the principle of the first,” insisting that nothing, not even family, should come before God.





In a controversial statement, he said, “If you are dy ing, you’ll die. I won’t give you. Because if I give you, I will join you to die. But if I give my tithe, maybe God will raise you up.”





He warned congregants against elevating personal needs above their spiritual obligations, adding, “Be careful, those of you who have lifted so many things above God, It is God first.” Referencing Matthew 6:33, he reiterated: “Seek ye first the Kingdom.”





Bempah also argued that God should take precedence over family, saying, “He gave you the children; they cannot be more important than Him.” To illustrate God’s power, he remarked that having children is effortless for God, adding dramatically: “He breathes, and then they go.”





Highlighting the importance of sacrifice, he cited Abraham’s willingness to offer Isaac, stating, “Anytime you need a breakthrough, look for a seed.” He revealed his personal practice of making large financial sacrifices at the start of each year and during fasting periods.





Encouraging unwavering faith despite economic hardship, he said, “You don’t have any money, you have your last, and you give, that’s faith.”