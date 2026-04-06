WOW: Even MTG Turns on Trump After He Skips Easter Service to Threaten Iran

Marjorie Taylor Greene spent years as one of Donald Trump’s most reliable defenders in Congress. On Easter Sunday, she became one of his harshest critics.

After Trump opened the holiest day on the Christian calendar with a profanity-laced social media post threatening to bomb Iranian power plants and bridges, Greene had seen enough. She took to X and declared flatly that the president is not a Christian, calling on everyone in his administration who claims to be a believer to stop worshipping the man and start confronting his behavior.

“Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness,” she wrote.

Greene, who has branded herself a Christian Nationalist, pointed out the glaring contradiction at the heart of Trump’s Easter message. He had claimed to be liberating the Iranian people while simultaneously threatening to destroy the civilian infrastructure those same people depend on to survive. She reminded her followers that Jesus commanded his followers to love and forgive, even their enemies, and that Easter of all days should call Christians toward peace, not escalation.

She also called out the broken promise at the center of Trump’s 2024 campaign, the pledge to end foreign wars, saying that what is happening now is not what voters were told to expect and calling it outright evil.

Trump, meanwhile, skipped Easter church services entirely and spent the day on a motorcade tour of Washington, including a stop near the site where he hopes to construct a monument to himself, before heading to his golf club.

Greene resigned from Congress earlier this year as her relationship with Trump deteriorated. On Sunday, she made clear just how far that split has gone.