Even Zuma Was Better, Malema slams Trump as ‘Enemy of Africa’ at EFF Rally



Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema launched a scathing attack on U.S. President Donald Trump during a fiery address at the party’s Workers’ Day rally held on May 1, 2025, at the Zinniaville Sports Ground.



Malema branded Trump “the most illiterate president” and “an enemy of Africa,” condemning the American leader’s decision to cut financial aid to South Africa earlier this year. The aid suspension, announced in February, followed South Africa’s stance on land expropriation and its legal challenge against Israel at the International Court of Justice.



Calling the move imperialist, Malema accused U.S. of deliberately destabilizing African nations, particularly those showing solidarity with Palestine. He argued that the U.S. punishes countries that champion sovereignty and social justice.



“The U.S. doesn’t want African leaders who stand up for their people,” Malema said, citing the Democratic Republic of Congo’s turmoil as a consequence of foreign interference and mineral exploitation.



In a striking comparison, Malema declared, “Even Zuma was better than Donald Trump,” referring to former president, Jacob Zuma.



Malema’s remarks drew loud cheers from the crowd, reinforcing the EFF’s vocal opposition to Western influence on African affairs.