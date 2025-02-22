Ever Heard of the Prophecy of the Popes?

A reflection 🪞 by Rev Walter Mwambazi



Let me warn, this post is for those like me who are eschatology students and study the end time trends. If not, just skip! ☺️





And when I posted this three years ago, it raised a small storm on my page. I post it again because I am a student of eschatology and do watch current affairs with a “prophetic” eye. As it stands, Pope Francis is literally on his “death bed” and so the question comes, does it mean another Pope will come and no “son of perdition” will be revealed, or is he about to appear, thus confirming this prophecy?





Let’s delve now, shall we?



Now, ever heard of that prophecy?



Well, this began when Pope Benedict XVI resigned some years back. It was such a momentous deed that only those who understand that institution and it’s workings would realize just how significant the event was.





At that time, the obvious question was, “Who will be the next Pope?” Of course we now know it’s Pope Francis. But what is so significant about this?



Let me show you…



What most people don’t know is that many Catholic scholars and followers believe that the successor will be “the last Pope”.





For more than 800 years scholars have pointed to the dark augury having to do with “the last Pope”.



The prophecy, taken from St. Malachy’s ”Prophecy of the Popes” (who by the way was a devout Roman Catholic!), is among a list of verses predicting each of the Roman Catholic popes from Pope Celestine II to the final pope, ”Peter the Roman”, whose reign would end in the destruction of Rome.





First published in 1595, the prophecies were attributed to St. Malachy by a Benedictine historian named Arnold de Wyon, who recorded them in his book, Lignum Vitæ. Tradition holds that Malachy had been called to Rome by Pope Innocent II, and while there, he experienced the vision of the future popes, including the last one, which he wrote down in a series of cryptic phrases.





According to the prophecy, the next pope (following Benedict XVI) is to be the final pontiff, Petrus Romanus or Peter the Roman.



Mmmm 🤔



The idea by some Catholics that the next pope on St. Malachy’s list heralds the beginning of “great apostasy” followed by ”great tribulation” sets the stage for the imminent unfolding of apocalyptic events, something many non-Catholics would agree with.





This would give rise to a false prophet, who according to the book of Revelation leads the world’s religious communities into embracing a political leader known as Antichrist.



In recent history, several Catholic priests—some deceased now—have been surprisingly outspoken on what they have seen as this inevitable danger rising from within the ranks of Catholicism as a result of secret satanic “Illuminati-Masonic” influences.





These priests claim secret knowledge of a multinational power elite and occult hierarchy operating behind supranatural and global political machinations. Among this secret society are sinister false Catholic infiltrators (Army of Darkness) who understand that, as the Roman Catholic Church represents one-sixth of the world’s population and over half of all Christians, it is indispensable for controlling future global elements in matters of church and state and the fulfillment of a diabolical plan they call “Alta Vendita”, which is set to assume control of the papacy and to help the False Prophet deceive the world’s faithful (including Catholics) into worshipping Antichrist.





Catholic and evangelical scholars have dreaded this moment for centuries. Unfortunately, time for avoiding Peter the Roman just ran out – that is IF this prophecy holds water.



Only time will tell.



Whatever the case, ladies and gentlemen, we are living in very interesting times indeed. Oh, and for those of you who have never known this, Pope Francis makes the first ever Jesuit Priest to ascend St. Peter’s Seat in Rome.





That in itself is monumental.



The Jesuits (or society of Jesus) are a very unique order of priests in the Catholic Church who’s work includes “going into the world” and working as professionals in various fields for the advancement of their work.





Founded by Ignatius Loyola in the 1500s, it has grown to wield great influence in many walks of society. Unfortunately, they have also been the subject of much suspicion in many conspiracy theories hence always casting a dark shadow over their often noble work.



Whatever the case, it makes for very interesting speculation when it comes to one of them ascending to the Papacy.





Now there is something to ponder on! ☺️



PS: As we all know, Pope Benedict XVI has since passed on. Are you aware that the past pontiff was very clear about who can and cannot attend his funeral ceremony? Do your own research and find out who was on the “banned” list.





That will be an interesting find for you.



The bigger question you need to find an answer to is “why”? I leave that to you.



PPS: As mentioned earlier, Pope Francis is gravely ill, this then raises the question, will this Prophecy fall apart?



As some of you may be aware, the anticipated 5 Heifers ceremony is about to take place in Jerusalem marking the start of the works to rebuild Solomon’s third/fourth temple!





Those who are students of what is going on in the middle east and specifically Jerusalem know the implications of such a project. It would have to be built on top of the dome of rock or Al Aksa mosque! Why? Because that was where the the threshing floor of Jezreel was, and that’s where David purchased the field to build the first temple!



No other ground can be used. Yet, it hosts Islam’s third most holy site after Mecca and Medina.



We can only wait and see.