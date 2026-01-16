Everyone is jealous of our seven AFCON title achievement – Egypt Coach Hossam Hassan

Pharaohs of Egypt head coach, Hossam Hassan has claimed that other African nations are jealous of Egypt’s record seven Africa Cup of Nations titles.

Hassan criticised the AFCON organisers, accusing the tournament of unfair treatment toward his team. He argued that Egypt were disadvantaged by the fixture schedule and suggested that envy of their success played a role.

“Egypt does not need excuses or apologies. Egypt is great, and no one will dare to win seven titles like us,” Hassan said.

He complained that Egypt were not given adequate rest compared to their opponents, questioning the decision to have his side play a day later while Senegal played the semi-final on the same pitch.

“By what FIFA law is what happened to the Egypt team done? When a team reaches the semi-finals, do you honour it or torture it?” he asked.

Hassan insisted that all teams should have been given equal rest to ensure a fair and competitive semi-final, adding that Egypt were the only side placed at a disadvantage.

He also addressed chants from the stands during the match, saying he instructed his players to ignore them and stay focused.

“We are Arabs of Africa, and Egypt is great, the mother of the Arabs and the mother of Africa in terms of history and titles and everyone is jealous,” he said.

Egypt will now look to finish the AFCON 2025 tournament on a positive note when they face Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the third-place playoff on Saturday. Ahead of the competition, Hassan’s side defeated Nigeria 2–1 in a pre-tournament friendly in Cairo.