Everyone must be gone except Fernandes – Wayne Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said a “massive clearout” is needed at Old Trafford in the summer and added that he believes the team should be built around captain Bruno Fernandes.

United are eighth in the Premier League going into the final day of the season on Sunday and are at risk of missing out on European football altogether for next year.

Fernandes has been a standout performer this season and is United’s top scorer in the league with 10 goals and has registered more assists (7) than any other player at the club.

“You have to build around Bruno. He’s the one player with quality. He has got fight in him. I think you keep the young players and Bruno. I think it has to be a massive clearout, it has to be. It’s not going to be in one year but it’s got to be over the next couple of years,” Rooney said on Sky Sports on Wednesday.

“To compete in this league, they need better players and don’t get me wrong, these players are good players and Premier League players. But to compete with Manchester City, with Liverpool, with Arsenal they need better players.”

On Marcus Rashford, Rooney said: “We all know Marcus has got the capabilities to play at the top level. I just wonder if, for Marcus himself, is it time to go play elsewhere? I don’t know.

“I think he has to ask himself that question. I want him to stay, to break records at this club. But he needs to get his head right, get his head down and get back to the player we know he can be.”

“It wasn’t an easy season, but one thing remained constant, and it was the backing of you for the team,” Ten Hag said.

“The season is not over yet. Now, first we will travel to Brighton for three points and then we go to Wembley.

“And I promise you that those players will give everything, to get that cup, to win the cup, and bring it to Old Trafford.

“And be assured, you will be there supporting us. Thank you, you are the best supporters in the world, thank you.”