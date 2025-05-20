“EVERYTHING IS NOW SET IN MOTION,” DJ KANDEKE SHARES YO MAPS AND DIAMOND PLATINUMZ COLLABORATION PROGRESS



Popular singer Yo Maps’ manager DJ Kandeke took to his social media to announce the news that so many people have been waiting for a long time to hear.





This announcement left many social users in ‘narcotics induced’ kind of joy as the manager shared the progress on Yo Maps and Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz collaboration saying, “Everything is now set in motion.”





Captioning a video post showing singer Yo Maps performing at the same wedding as the Tanzanian giant Diamond Platinumz last night, DJ Kandeke said in part, “We’re excited to share that discussions have been ongoing with Diamond’s team even before the wedding, and everything is now set in motion.”





DJ Kandeke acknowledged the singer’s fan’s pleas, requesting for the two top artists to work together. DJ Kandeke said, “Your voices have been heard loud and clear. Your wish is our command. We’ve been listening to your requests, and your support means the world to us.”





He further continued before he assured them that it is coming, “Many of you have been asking about a possible collaboration, especially after seeing Yo Maps perform alongside Simba – Diamond Platinum.”





Diamond Platinumz was in Zambia on May 17th, 2025, where he was performing at Jimmy and Kadi Karabassis’ wedding ceremony that was taking place at Glynview Estate, New Kasama, Lusaka.





The wedding, which has been trending for the past 24 hours causing social media frenzy, was later graced by Yo Maps performance. This later raised discussions about a possible collaboration after seeing them perform at the same venue.





For an artist who charges millions of Kwachas for a collaboration ($100 000 = K2.7 million according to several media reports), the business mind of Yo Maps’ brand must have done commendable negotiations.





Nevertheless, this announcement highly signifies that progress is more than an agreement, but work must have been done.





From now until then, fans who received this news with a very positive reaction will now have to wait as it’s only a matter of till until this promise is materialized. For certain, this might be the first Zambian project to hit a million YouTube views in 24 hours.

https://zedifyonline.com/dj-kandeke-on-yo-maps-featuring-diamond-platinumz/