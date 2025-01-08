Ex-Bad Boy Mark Curry Claims Diddy & JAY-Z Never Helped Anyone

Former Bad Boy rapper says moguls took advantage of everyone to make themselves rich.

Ex-Bad Boy artist Mark Curry claims moguls Diddy and Jay-Z got rich while everyone around them starved. In an Instagram Live, Curry claims that Diddy and Jay-Z’s current situation results from how they treated others in the past to become successful. In his rant, Curry says, “You know why they going through what they going through? Because you don’t do God’s children that way. They crazy.”

Not looking to talk about the moguls much, Curry also says, “Don’t think that Jay Z and Puff are the biggest mobiles ever. They are great people, but what you wanna look at is the great people that were able to become because of some people, so we gonna leave them there. How many people could’ve been greater that weren’t made because of their empowerment?”

Curry’s Live received mixed reactions from social media. Some disagreed with the ex-rapper’s claims, while others claimed the moguls were finished. A user commented, “Grown men really want their hands held. Im really starting to understand Logan from succession each day more and more.” About Diddy and Jay-Z, a user commented, “They are both finished. I don’t know why people don’t get it yet. Jay Z will be locked up soon. Most likely after around the time of Diddy’s sentencing.” A user defended Jay-Z’s contribution to other’s careers. They commented: “Jay-Z is an example of someone who actually helped all the people around him. All his real friends are rich & part of his empire. Most of the Roc-a-Fella employees still work with him, or they went on to become successful execs in the industry; no artist has ever accused him of signing them to a bad deal or taking their publishing. He never shelved anyone & if people asked to leave, he let them go”

On the Hollywood Unlocked comments, a user explained that Curry is responsible for himself. They wrote, “You are responsible for your own success it’s your responsibility to put yourself in the right positions to succeed.” Many would recite Jay-Z’s quote about the acknowledgment. The quote: “You never hear people complaining about what I did to them, only about what I didn’t do for them.”