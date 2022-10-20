EX-ECONOMIC ADVISOR TO ECL UNWELL TO START CORRUPTION TRIAL

By Darius Choonya

Former Republican President Edgar Lungu’s Economic Advisor Hibeene Mwiinga is reportedly unwell.

His illness has prompted the Economic and Financial Crimes Court to adjourn his alleged corruption trial to November 14, 2022.

In this matter, Mr. Mwiinga, his wife Mercy and Son Hakaantu are facing 66 charges of corrupt acquisition of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

From the charges, the aforementioned accused are alleged to have acquired; among them houses, vehicles and money amounting to K 26. 3 million and 566,000 dollars, properties reasonably suspected to have been proceeds of crime.

In one of the counts, it has been alleged that Mr. Mwiinga between January 1st, 2019, and December 31, 2020, in Lusaka possessed a flat in Ibex Hill valued at K 1.5 million, property reasonably suspected to have been proceeds of crime.

Mr. Mwiinga’s Wife, Mercy and Son, Hakaantu, are accused of possessing various vehicles and other properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.