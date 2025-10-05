EX-HUBBY ONLY SENDS CHILD SUPPORT WHEN I HAVE S33X WITH HIM, LSK WOMAN TELLS COURT





A LUSAKA woman has told the Chelstone Local Court that her ex-husband, whom she divorced four years ago, only provides child support when they are on good terms or after she has sex with him.





This is a matter in which Mwamba Mukwasa, 25, of Mtendere sued Semi Mwampamba, 28, of Chamba Valley, seeking compensation for allegedly insulting her and her mother.





Mwamba also told the court that her ex-husband stops her from working whenever she finds a job, beats her, insults her and accuses her of having sex with men from her workplace.





Standing before Magistrates Charity Milambo and Elizabeth Zulu, Mwamba said her ex-husband repeatedly insulted her mother, calling her a hule (prostitute). In his defence, Semi claimed…



Newsdiggers