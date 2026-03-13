Ex-Minister Pushes For Introduction Of Salt Tax

Ex-Minister Obadiah Moyo Pushes For Introduction Of Salt Tax

A proposal by former health minister Obadiah Moyo to introduce a salt tax in Zimbabwe has sparked outrage among citizens, with many questioning why authorities should impose another levy when a sugar tax already exists.

The debate erupted after Moyo reportedly suggested that Zimbabwe should consider taxing salt in order to raise funds for treating illnesses linked to excessive salt consumption, including hypertension and kidney disease.

According to the Daily News, the former Cabinet minister argued that such a tax could help mobilise resources to address lifestyle-related diseases.

“Authorities must introduce a salt tax to mobilise resources for treating diseases caused by excessive salt consumption, such as hypertension and kidney disease,” Moyo said.

His remarks immediately triggered heated debate online, with Zimbabweans flooding social media platforms with strong reactions and sarcastic suggestions about what could be taxed next.