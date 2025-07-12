Ex-official raises alarm over Epstein file war ripping DOJ apart

The growing war between Attorney General Pam Bondi and top FBI officials Kash Patel and Dan Bongino over the transparency of the Jeffrey Epstein files led one former top DOJ official to rip into the entire crew.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” ex-acting United States Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord expressed outrage at the internal battle at the DOJ that has led the FBI’s Kash Patel and Dan Bongino to reportedly call for Bondi’s firing.

Speaking with the hosts, McCord expressed genuine alarm that the war between the officials is putting the country at risk.

“How serious a rift is this and what do you make of the deputy FBI director, according to sources ,demanding that the attorney general be fired and he didn’t show up to work yesterday?” host Jonathan Capehart asked.

“He’s not a serious person,” McCord shot back.” He came into this job with a serious mission, he has no relevant experience to be the FBI deputy director and I think that’s now showing. “

“You know, there are certainly times in my long tenure at the Department of Justice when there are differences between leadership of the Department of Justice and leadership of the FBI,” she added. “We have disagreed on various things, but you don’t do this; you don’t go out in public and demand resignations. You don’t have public spats like this. You you deal with those things like adults who are doing serious work, which is law enforcement and protecting national security in this country.”

“The conspiracies about it and the reason that this is so annoying to the MAGA base is all just such a sideshow. and then to have that boil over into this very public spat, I mean, I think it just shows us all how dangerous this crew that is leading the Department of Justice and the FBI,” she charged.