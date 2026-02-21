The former Prince of Buckingham Palace, Andrew, has an unpleasant record in the British Royal family, becoming the first member of the family to be arrested by the UK Police.

Windsor is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The United Kingdom’s ex-Prince Andrew, now called Edward Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on February 19, 2026, Thursday

British police have arrested former Prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct, local media reported on Thursday.

Earlier, the BBC revealed that cars were spotted outside Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where Andrew stays, on Thursday morning.

His arrest comes after Thames Valley Police revealed it was assessing as “quickly as possible” into claims that ex-Prince Andrew had shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein.

He was forced to move out of the palace and had no power to carry out duties as a royal after his name was spotted in one of the lists from the Epstein Island.

Pictures of Andrew at the Island in an inappropriate position took over the internet years ago, and that brought disgrace to the family.

Members of the Royal family are not above the laws of the UK, but their family rules are very strict, and that makes them disciplined, so Mr. Edwards arrest has now become a record.

The last time a high-profile royal family member was arrested was King Charles I in 1649, when he was detained and later executed for treason.