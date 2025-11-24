Ex-Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed after resignation

A Democrat has hit out at Marjorie Taylor Green after the ex-Trump ally resigned from her position in Congress.

Jasmine Crockett, the Democrat representative for Dallas, Texas, said that Greene “can’t take the heat” of being on an opposing side to Donald Trump. Speaking to CNN, Crockett said, “Honestly, I was like, you’ve got to be kidding me. You’re on the other side of the president for one week and you can’t take the heat.

“Imagine what it is to sit in my shoes, to not only be on the opposite side of him, but to have people like her who are constantly fanning the flames.” The pair had clashed frequently in Congress though the resignation from Greene comes after she voiced her support for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Despite being at odds with the president on the Epstein files issue and defecting from her position as one of his most dedicated allies, Trump paid tribute to her work in a post to Truth Social.

He wrote, “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits.'”

“For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country! President DJT.”

His post comes just a short while after previously describing Greene as a “traitor”. A four-page statement from Greene confirmed her resignation while also taking aim at Washington DC. She wrote, “I’ve always represented the common American man and woman as a member of the House of Representatives which is why I’ve always been despised in Washington DC and never fit in.”

“Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both Political Parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more.”

“No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman.”