 Ex-Trump insider flags ‘alarming’ news about president’s health

Donald Trump’s health is “deteriorating” behind closed doors, according to a former insider.

Ex-Trump associate Lev Parnas on Sunday reported on some of the devastation going on in Ukraine at the hands of Russia. He the delved into the president’s health.

“And where is Trump? Absent. Silent. He has not appeared publicly in more than three days. Social media is ablaze with rumors that he is dead,” he wrote. “My sources tell me he is not. But what I am hearing is even more alarming: Donald Trump’s health is deteriorating. His condition is being kept very close, whispered about only among the tightest circle.”

According to Parnas, “The reality is, something is wrong. Very wrong. And while America is kept in the dark, while his inner circle hides it, dictators overseas are already calculating their next moves in a world without him.”

He went on to talk about the dangers of reporting on Trump’s operation.

“I tell you these things not lightly, but at great risk. I risk a lot by bringing you this information—and so do my sources—because these are not ordinary men. These are the most powerful men in the world, and they don’t play by rules. They don’t want you to hear what I am telling you now. But I know how they operate. I know the games they play. Remember, I was Trump’s right hand—the one he sent to carry out his shadow diplomacy in Eastern Europe, to put pressure on Zelensky, to deliver his threats.

I sat in the rooms. I watched their deals unfold in the shadows. And that’s why I know exactly what it means when Putin plays godfather, when Xi nods along, when Modi and Kim break tradition to show up at the same table. And I know, better than most, what it means when Trump is left behind,” Parnas wrote. “No matter the risk, I will not stay silent. They will not silence me. Silence is not an option—not now, not ever. If we don’t act now—if we don’t speak louder than ever before—there may not be a free world left to fight for. This isn’t just about saving American democracy. This is about saving the idea of freedom itself.”