EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Kamanga’s Handover Noted To Keith Mweemba





Contrary to repeated wild allegations that FAZ president Keith Mweemba inherited a void in Football House as his predecessor Kamanga left without a smooth transition, we have obtained exclusive handover notes sent a year ago.





The private, four-page letter for Mweemba detailed the status of the FAZ presidency at the time Kamanga was leaving office, upholding the tradition of prudent corporate governance and transparent transfer of power.





Kamanga, according to the letter shared here, sought to meet his successor to implement the peaceful transfer of power but was told Mweemba was unavailable due to pressing duties.





“I will remain at your disposal for any clarifications on any matter,” Kamanga signed off in the letter dated 12 May, 2025.