🇿🇲 EXPLAINER | Why Zambia Wants to Buy Back US$1.36 Billion of Its Debt



Zambia is attempting something few countries emerging from a debt crisis are able to do so quickly: buy back part of its debt before it falls due.





Last week, the Ministry of Finance and National Planning announced plans to repurchase more than US$1.36 billion worth of Eurobonds due in 2053, using a newly secured US$600 million concessional facility from the African Development Bank (AfDB) alongside domestic resources.





At first glance, the move sounds technical. In reality, it represents one of the most significant economic decisions taken since Zambia completed its debt restructuring programme last year.





The government’s argument is straightforward. Instead of waiting until 2053 to repay the debt and continuing to accumulate interest costs over decades, Zambia wants to buy back a substantial portion of the bonds now, while conditions are favourable. The objective is to reduce future repayment pressure, lower long-term financing costs, and improve the country’s debt profile.





“This milestone reflects the Republic’s proactive and forward-looking approach to public debt management,” the Ministry said in a statement.



The announcement marks a notable shift in Zambia’s economic story.





Only a few years ago, Zambia became the first African country to default on its Eurobonds during the pandemic era after mounting debt pressures, weak revenues, and external shocks overwhelmed public finances. The restructuring process that followed was long, complex, and closely watched by investors around the world.





Now, government is attempting to move beyond restructuring and into active debt management.



The mechanics are relatively simple.



Zambia will offer bondholders an attractive premium to sell their bonds back before maturity. Investors receive cash today rather than waiting until 2053. Zambia, in turn, reduces the amount it owes in the future while potentially saving billions in interest payments over the life of the debt.





But there is another dimension to the transaction that extends beyond finance.



The AfDB facility backing the operation is tied to a 15-year National Grid Resilience Programme aimed at strengthening Zambia’s electricity infrastructure. According to government, the programme is designed to improve reliability across the national grid and address one of the country’s biggest economic bottlenecks: access to stable and affordable power.





That connection is important.



For years, electricity shortages have constrained mining output, industrial production, agriculture, and investment. Policymakers increasingly view energy infrastructure not merely as a public utility issue but as a growth issue.





“Through investment in the national electricity distribution network, the Grid Resilience Programme directly supports economic development and helps address one of the most binding constraints on growth – access to reliable and affordable electricity,” the Ministry said.





The project will be coordinated by GreenCo Power Services, part of the Africa GreenCo Group, through a newly established implementation vehicle. Government says governance structures will include both public and private sector representation to strengthen transparency and oversight.





Investors will also be watching another detail closely.



If Zambia succeeds in buying back at least 75 percent of the targeted bonds, government can activate what is known as a “clean-up provision” negotiated during the restructuring process. That provision would allow authorities to redeem the remaining notes and effectively close out the debt instrument altogether.





In financial markets, that matters.



A cleaner debt structure is easier to manage, easier for investors to understand, and often viewed as a sign of improving fiscal credibility. It can also help reduce borrowing costs when a country eventually returns to international capital markets.



The broader significance is that Zambia is trying to reposition itself.





The country spent much of the past decade moving from rapid borrowing to debt distress. The current administration is now trying to move from debt restructuring to debt management. Those are very different stages of the economic cycle.





Whether this strategy succeeds will depend on execution, investor participation, fiscal discipline, and Zambia’s ability to sustain economic growth in the years ahead.



For now, however, the message from the Treasury is clear: the government wants to use today’s financial tools to reduce tomorrow’s debt burden while simultaneously investing in the infrastructure needed to power future growth.





This is not just a debt transaction. It is an attempt to reshape Zambia’s economic balance sheet for a generation.



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