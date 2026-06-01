WARREN MWAMBAZI DEFENDS HIS UPND ADOPTION AS PARTY PETITIONS IN COURT

By Justina Matandiko

Former Bwana Mkubwa Independent Member of Parliament Warren Mwambazi has defended his decision to contest the 2026 general elections on the UPND ticket, saying the move is aimed at accelerating development in the constituency.

Mr. Mwambazi explains that serving as an independent lawmaker is financially demanding and operating outside an established political structure comes with numerous challenges that can hinder effective delivery of development to the people.

Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Mr. Mwambazi said the decision is not driven by personal political interests and has disclosed that his working relationship with the UPND did not start today

He has revealed that since entering Parliament in 2021, he has been quietly collaborating with the ruling party in the background, including contributing K5,000 monthly towards party activities and worked closely with UPND on key legislative matters such as Bill 7.

Mr. Mwambazi adds that his decision to officially join the party is merely a continuation of an existing relationship.

UPND Copperbelt Province Youth Chairman Wallen Hinyama has petitioned Mr. Mwambazi’s adoption as the party’s adopted parliamentary candidate for Bwana Mkubwa Constituency, alleging that his adoption was conducted in a fraudulent manner.

PHOENIX NEWS