Why is Isaac Mwanza Querrying Dolika Banda’s Qualifications, here is What the Constitutional Court Stated;



Grade 12 Certificate and its Equivalent



The Constitutional Court ruled that a full Grade 12 School Certificate (or its direct academic equivalent) is a mandatory, non-negotiable minimum requirement to run for public offices like Member of Parliament or President





The court made the following key determinations regarding what qualifies.



●Definition of Equivalent: An “equivalent” qualification must be exactly comparable in value, amount, and function to a Grade 12 School Certificate. It must be neither inferior nor superior.





●GCE Requirements: A General Certificate of Education (GCE) is considered equivalent only if the candidate passed at least six subjects, which must include English Language, with at least one subject being a credit or better.





●Exclusion of Higher/Vocational Education: The Court unanimously ruled that a tertiary certificate, vocational training, apprenticeship, or craft/trade certificate is not an equivalent to a Grade 12 certificate.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) strictly enforces this requirement, meaning aspirants whose highest qualification is a college diploma or university degree—without the underlying Grade 12/GCE passes—are disqualified from running for office.





●Additionally, any foreign academic qualifications must be verified and equated to a Zambian Grade 12 standard by the Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA).