MUNDUBILE’S FIRST ACT OF BETRAYAL? Makebi Zulu and his supporters left out in the cold





By Patrick Mukosha



Brian Mundubile’s newly unveiled presidential campaign team has raised serious questions about his commitment to unity within the Tonse Alliance.





A closer look at the appointments reveals a glaring omission: the apparent sidelining of Makebi Zulu and many of the individuals who stood firmly with him during the alliance’s most turbulent moments.





For months, Makebi Zulu and his supporters were among the most vocal defenders of the Tonse Alliance cause.



They invested their time, energy, and political capital in keeping the movement alive.





Yet when the time came to distribute key campaign positions, their contribution appears to have been conveniently forgotten.





●The lengthy list of appointments is dominated by Mundubile loyalists, associates from his political circles, and individuals aligned to his preferred faction.



●The absence of prominent Makebi Zulu allies sends a powerful message: loyalty is welcome during the struggle but not necessarily rewarded when positions are being shared.





●This development reinforces growing concerns that Brian Mundubile’s leadership is increasingly centered around personal ambition rather than collective partnership.



●A leader who genuinely values unity would ensure that all major stakeholders are represented in strategic decision-making structures.





●Instead, the appointments project an image of exclusion and consolidation of power.



Political alliances survive on trust, consultation, and equitable representation.



When one faction feels marginalized, resentment inevitably grows.





●The question many Tonse Alliance members are now asking is simple: if Makebi Zulu and his supporters can be pushed aside today, who will be next tomorrow?



The appointments may have strengthened Mundubile’s grip on his campaign machinery, but they risk weakening the broader alliance by alienating key supporters whose commitment and sacrifice helped build the movement.





Leadership is not measured by how many loyalists one can appoint.



It is measured by the ability to unite diverse interests behind a common cause.





On this score, Brian Mundubile’s latest appointments have left many questioning whether he is building an alliance or merely constructing a personal political empire.



Nipano tuli.