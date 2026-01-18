Explosive “African Audition” Scandal in South Africa: 20-Year-Old Woman Says She Was Deceived and Exploited Online as Police Probe Claims That Many Other Young Women Were Also Featured, All Allegedly Paid About R14,000 Per Video





A 20-year-old South African woman, Lerato Molwelang, has come forward with serious allegations that she was misled by what she believed was a legitimate modelling agency, only to later discover that explicit videos recorded during what was presented as an “audition” were uploaded and shared online without her informed consent.





She claims the operation was run by a man identified as Ivo Suzee, who allegedly introduced himself as a talent scout linked to a platform known as “African Audition”. According to her, he promised modelling and media opportunities, paid a small upfront deposit, and then filmed explicit content that later appeared on adult websites and social media without her full understanding of how it would be used.





Authorities and online safety groups say this case highlights a growing trend of fake agencies targeting young women with promises of fame, jobs and international exposure, only for the situation to turn into exploitation.





However, the story has taken a controversial turn. It is now widely claimed by people familiar with the operation that Molwelang was not the only woman involved. It is believed that there are many other young women who were also featured in similar videos, and that all of them were allegedly paid for their participation. Reports suggest each woman received around $800 per video, which is approximately R14,000 at current exchange rates.





These claims further state that the women were aware of the nature of the recordings and had agreed under contract. Molwelang, however, strongly disputes this, saying she did not give informed consent, that the contract was misleading, and that the situation was presented as a modelling audition rather than adult content production.





She has indicated that she plans to take legal action, arguing that deception and exploitation were involved, regardless of any payments made.





South African police have confirmed that they are monitoring the matter, warning young people to be extremely cautious of “audition” offers made through social media and messaging platforms, especially when meetings are arranged in private locations and contracts are unclear.





The unfolding saga has sparked a national debate about consent, exploitation, fake modelling agencies, and whether payment alone can ever justify content recorded under allegedly false pretences, particularly when multiple young women are involved and their futures, dignity and safety are at stake.