Explosive revelations link illegal firearms at MaMkhize’s mansion to Minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged associate Vusumuzi Matlala





Shocking details have emerged about a cache of over 40 illegally stored firearms uncovered during a South African Revenue Service (SARS) raid on Royal AM boss Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s La Lucia mansion in November 2024.





Portfolio Committee on Police Chairperson Ian Cameron disclosed that the firearms, including rifles, shotguns, and pistols, along with 2,000 rounds of ammunition, were registered to a security company owned by Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a businessman facing charges of attempted murder and money laundering.





Cameron criticized the decision to return the weapons to Matlala’s company, noting they were stored at Mkhize’s property, not the company’s registered Coastlands address, in clear violation of firearm laws.





In a bombshell briefing, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged ties between Matlala and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, claiming Matlala financially supported Mchunu’s political activities.





Mkhwanazi cited evidence from Matlala’s phone, including WhatsApp messages and payment records, suggesting Mchunu’s involvement in disbanding a political killings task team to protect connected figures.





Mchunu has denied these allegations, calling them unfounded, while President Cyril Ramaphosa labeled the claims a “national security concern.”





The revelations have intensified scrutiny of political and criminal networks, with calls for accountability growing louder.