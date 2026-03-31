EXPOSED: THE “HELICOPTER CADRE” — KASAMBO PLOT TO UNDERMINE HH LAID BARE



What once appeared to be flamboyant political enthusiasm has now unraveled into something far more calculated—and deeply deceptive.





The man trending for his flashy helicopter appearances, parading in UPND regalia and projecting himself as a loyal supporter, has been unmasked as none other than Emmanuel Kasambo—a staunch Patriotic Front (PF) operative and known ally of former President Edgar Lungu.





Kasambo is no stranger to PF politics. In 2021, he was adopted as a parliamentary candidate under the PF ticket in Mpongwe on the Copperbelt. His sudden “defection” to the United Party for National Development (UPND) just three months ago now appears less like a genuine shift—and more like a strategic infiltration.





Sources within PF circles have said that Kasambo has repeatedly vowed to bring down President Hakainde Hichilema, openly expressing lingering resentment and a determination to settle political scores. His recent theatrics—flying in helicopters, donning UPND attire, and loudly displaying UPND party symbols—are now been seen for what they are — as a deliberate attempt to misrepresent and embarrass the ruling party.





Those who know the matter well, have said that this calculated show of excess is designed to create public outrage—painting a false picture of UPND members as extravagant and disconnected from the struggles of ordinary Zambians. In reality, many within the UPND party view such behavior as alien to their values, raising further suspicion about his true motives.





But if the intention was to deceive, it has backfired spectacularly.



UPND members and supporters, increasingly alert to political maneuvering, are said to be watching closely—able to detect what they describe as “masqueraders” from a distance. And in this unfolding drama, Kasambo now stands fully exposed, his actions scrutinized as part of what UPND Members believe to be a broader, desperate attempt to destabilize the party ahead of the August elections.





Whether calculated sabotage or political miscalculation, one thing is clear: the mask has slipped.- Elly Katu