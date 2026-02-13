FA to probe Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe for saying migrants ‘colonised’ Britain

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe could end up being punished by the Football Association for his comments over migrants.

British-born billionaire caused fury over his controversial views and was ordered to apologise by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In an interview with Sky News, he said: “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in.

“I mean, the UK has been colonised. It’s costing too much money.

Ratcliffe has issued a statement apologising if he had “offended some people”.

The FA are understood to be looking into his comments to see whether he has potentially brought football in disrepute.

The game’s governing body could then launch an investigation before potentially handing out a charge.

While one of the country’s richest men would be able to afford a paltry fine if he was found guilty, it would still be an embarrassing situation for the founder of the INEOS chemicals group and part-owner of United.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the comments “play into the hands of those who want to divide our country”.