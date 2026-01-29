FACT CHECK 🚨



‎IS THERE AN ILLEGAL VOTER AND MOBILE REGISTRATION AT PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S FARM IN CHOMA?





‎A post circulating on social media claims that illegal voter registration and National Registration Card (NRC) processing have been taking place for the past three weeks at President Hakainde Hichilema’s farm in Choma District.



‎The claim was shared on Facebook on January 28, 2026, by a page named “Hadodi Hachisanga The Return” and was signed by Godfrey Himoonze.



‎🔍 Findings:

‎After verification with reliable and authoritative sources, no such voter registration or NRC exercise is taking place at President Hichilema’s farm.



‎Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Media, Mr. Thabo Kawana, also dismissed the claim, stating that it is misleading and intended to cause unnecessary public anxiety. Mr. Kawana clarified that the phone number which appears on the alleged letter circulating online, belongs to him.

https://youtu.be/SgPqmGSFLoA?si=Njtppgpm8N0WkAiJ



‎He further urged members of the public not to call the number to follow up on the fake letter, noting that his office had already spent the entire day responding to calls from concerned citizens.



‎❌ VERDICT: FALSE CLAIM

‎The public is urged to always verify information from credible sources before sharing.

‎Mable G. Phiri

‎Breeze FM Chipata 🎙️