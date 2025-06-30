Facts about the Gnassingbé family; All you need to know about the family that has been ruling Togo for over 55 years

The Gnassingbé family has been a dominant force in Togolese politics for nearly six decades, shaping the West African nation’s trajectory since 1967.

The dynasty began with Gnassingbé Eyadéma, a former military sergeant who seized power in a coup and ruled for 38 years, making him Africa’s longest-serving leader at the time of his death in 2005.

His son, Faure Gnassingbé, has since continued the family’s grip on power, first as president and now as president of the council of ministers, sparking both support and fierce opposition.

Origins and Rise to Power

Army officer Étienne Gnassingbé Eyadéma seized power in a January 1967 coup and ruled Togo until his death in 2005. Eyadéma dismantled multiparty politics, creating a one-party state under the Rally of the Togolese People (RPT) by 1969.

Gnassingbé Eyadéma, born Étienne Eyadéma in 1935 in Pya, northern Togo, was a member of the Kabye ethnic group. After serving in the French army, he returned to Togo and played a key role in the 1963 coup that ousted and assassinated President Sylvanus Olympio, Togo’s first post-independence leader.

In 1967, Eyadéma led a bloodless coup, establishing a one-party state under his Rally of the Togolese People (RPT). He cultivated a cult of personality, renaming himself Gnassingbé to commemorate surviving a 1974 plane crash, which he claimed was a plot against him.

He won uncontested elections in 1979 and 1985, and maintained iron-fisted control even after nominally reintroducing multiparty politics in the early 1990s.

Eyadéma agreed to a two-term limit in a 1992 constitution amid pro-democracy protests , but that limit was later scrapped – a familiar pattern in the region.

In 2002 lawmakers amended the constitution to allow Eyadéma another term, and he was re-elected in 2003 amid widespread fraud allegations.

Eyadéma died in February 2005 (of a heart attack en route to France) , having ruled for 38 years from the barracks.

Faure Gnassingbé’s Succession

Following Eyadéma’s death in February 2005, the military swiftly installed his son, Faure Gnassingbé, as president, an action widely criticized as a coup.

Born in 1966 in Afagnan, Faure was educated in Paris and at George Washington University, earning degrees in economics, international relations, and business administration. Groomed for leadership, he served as a financial adviser to his father and as a minister before assuming the presidency.

International pressure forced Faure to step down briefly, but he won a controversial election in April 2005 and has since been re-elected in 2010, 2015, and 2020, with results often disputed by opposition groups citing fraud.

Within the ruling party, Faure has consolidated power. He sidelined rival family members – notably his own brother Kpatcha, who was arrested for an alleged coup plot in 2009 – and filled key posts with loyalists.

In parliament and regional politics, Faure’s party (now renamed the Union for the Republic, UNIR) dominates virtually every elected body.

Constitutional Changes and Continued Rule

In 2024, Togo’s parliament, dominated by Faure’s Union for the Republic (UNIR) party, approved a constitutional shift from a presidential to a parliamentary system, creating the powerful role of president of the council of ministers, which Faure assumed in May 2025.

This position, with no term limits, has drawn accusations of a “constitutional coup” aimed at perpetuating the Gnassingbé family’s dominance. Critics argue the move ensures Faure’s indefinite rule, as the presidency became ceremonial.

The Gnassingbé family’s control, spanning 58 years, is now Africa’s longest-lasting political dynasty, rivaled only by North Korea’s Kim family globally.

Economic and Social Impact

Under the Gnassingbé dynasty, Togo remains one of the world’s poorest nations, heavily reliant on agriculture and phosphate exports. Faure has prioritized economic growth, infrastructure, and international partnerships with countries like France, Japan, and China, aiming to model Togo after Singapore.

However, over half the population lives below the poverty line, and recent price hikes, including electricity costs, have fueled unrest.

The family’s control over the lucrative phosphate sector has also drawn scrutiny, with allegations of personal enrichment.

Opposition and Protests

The Gnassingbé family’s rule has faced significant resistance. Since 2017, large-scale protests, led by groups like the “Hands Off My Constitution” coalition, have demanded democratic reforms and term limits.

Demonstrations in 2025, sparked by constitutional changes and economic hardship, led to clashes in Lomé, with security forces accused of using tear gas and live rounds.

Opposition leaders like Jean-Pierre Fabre and Tikpi Atchadam, along with activists like Farida Nabourema, who has lived in exile since 2008, continue to challenge the regime, citing restrictions on free speech and assembly.

International Relations and Criticism

Faure Gnassingbé has sought to bolster Togo’s global standing, mediating in regional conflicts and joining the Commonwealth in 2022. However, international observers, including the EU and African Union, have criticized Togo’s elections as flawed and raised concerns over human rights violations.

Despite this, some Western nations and institutions like the World Bank prioritize stability and counterterrorism efforts, given jihadist threats in northern Togo, providing tacit support to the regime.

Legacy and Controversy

The Gnassingbé family’s 58-year rule remains deeply polarizing. Supporters credit them with stability and economic progress, while critics decry authoritarianism, electoral manipulation, and entrenched poverty.

As Faure consolidates power, protests continue to highlight public frustration, with many Togolese, especially the youth, demanding an end to the dynasty. The family’s future grip on power will likely depend on balancing economic reforms with growing calls for democratic change.