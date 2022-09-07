Facts of the Ndola rape case of sodomy.

Advocacy and development for the poor response on the sodomy case in mapalo-Chipulukusu 06/09/22

As ADP , we made a follow -up through the Mapalo Police station this afternoon to get the correct information on what transpired in mapalo-chipulukusu township about a man raping his fellow man hot case .

According to what is on ground and was reported is that on the 5th of September 2022 around 01:00 to 02:00 hours , Tony Mulenga 29 years of age of house number 2440 mapalo -chipulukusu was raped by the accused Musonda Chola 38 years old of unknown house number .

Tony Mulenga confirmed being very drunk while going to bed before the unfortunate happened while on the other hand Musonda Chola who is also a business man was on a sober mind and close relatives confirms he doesn’t even drink beer , Musonda is married with children which his wife confirmed this morning while bringing him food behind bars .

Tony Mulenga confirmed working as a garden boy and staying under the supervision of his Father .

Surgent Sakala of Mapalo – chipulukusu police station ( Victim Support Unit ) handling this case confirmed having this case and awaits the CIO to interview the accused before he can appear before the courts .

The Surgent and their team visited the scene and made their reports as they wait for further instructions from the CIO , the accused will soon be moved to the central police immediately direction is given to them .

As Advocacy and Development for poor , we still stand on Zambia being a Christian nation hence such acts should be discouraged by all means and we urge every well meaning Zambian to do the same .

Our appeal goes to the Church ,government , NGOs , and many well meaning stakeholders to speak against these acts because this is against our culture and norms and also against our beliefs as a Christian nation .

Sodomy can also be more broadly defined to include any sexual penetration aside from Vaginal inter course including oral and anal sex , whether between two men or two women or a man and a woman .

