FAILURE TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY AND PASSING LIABILITIES TO FUTURE GENERATIONS – KBF

Tuesday 27th June, 2023.

When Zambians vote for a new government, it’s with hope that the welfare of citizens will be improved by the incoming government based on promises in election campaign messages.

However, Zambians have always been disappointed as new governments always shift goal posts and create even more problems for citizens of which such problems are passed onto the next government which also create its own difficulties and pass on to next government.

One of the major promises that most governments fail to honour is promising to settle retirees’ benefits. Instead of honouring retirees’ benefits payments, adjust retirement age upwards. This adjustment shifts responsibility to future generations or next government.

MMD upon assuming power from UNIP did raise retirement age. PF, upon taking over the mantle of power from MMD, also adjusted the retirement age upwards. Upnd also found a way to run away from responsibility and adjusted upwards retirement age for defence personnel.

Another way successful governments have passed on responsibility to the next generations or government through debt accumulation.

MMD inherited manageable debt from UNIP and acquired more loans, which Mwanawasa took up for cancellation negotiations.

Zambians sacrificed until HIPC point was achieved. Suddenly, the debt resurfaced by time PF took over power from MMD under late President Rupiah Banda. The PF continued to obtain loans and loans and loans and loans till Upnd took over the loans.

Upon taking over, like not to be outshined, Upnd under President Hakainde also resorted to loans on the sidelines with debt restructuring process. Unfortunately, for Zambians Upnd loan agreements like many other engagements remain tightly an inside secret with details only known by afew Upnd members.

Today, Upnd has achieved one milestone to win debt restructuring.

Again, debt repayment responsibility has tactfully passed on to the next party to assume the government after the end in 2026.

Zambians should be worried about politicians who create problems for future generations’ solutions. Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) manifesto which will make it possible for the Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) government create industries across the country and avail 500,000 jobs to citizens per year will ensure that problems are faced head on and solved there and then instead of shifting problem to future generations.

We will ensure that retirees are paid on time. Zambia Must Prosper party will prioritise local revenue generating solutions and not rely on accruing debt after debt.

ZMP party envisions that government will create a tax base from private sector industries which will be established across the country, the revenue which will support to sustain the public sector so that the sector ably handles social services in country.

As a party, we have a workable developmental blue print which will develop both rural and urban areas. Zambia, under the ZMP government, will see massive development based on local revenue and not bottomless foreign and local debts.

Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF

PRESIDENT

Zambia Must Prosper Party