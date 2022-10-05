Faith Musonda arrested by ACC over K17 million property suspected to be proceeds to crime

ACC ARRESTS FAITH MUSONDA OVER PROPERTY WORTH K17 MILLION SUSPECTED TO BE PROCEEDS OF CRIME
The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Margaret Chisela Musonda alias Faith Musonda for possession of property worth over K17 million suspected of being proceeds of crime.
Margaret Musonda, 38, of Kingsland City, Twin Palm Road, Lusaka, has been arrested and charged with ten counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 (i) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.
Details in the first count are that between 1st August 2020 and 31st June 2021, Musonda did possess property number C5, 1#D4-B in Kingsland City in Lusaka valued at K2,341,000. In the second count, between 1st January 2019 and 30th September 2021, Musonda did possess jewelry valued at K5,500. Particulars in the third count are that between 1st January 2019 and 30th September 2021, Musonda did possess property namely a Tafe Tractor, a Boom Sprayer, a Plough and a Harrow Disc all valued at US$54,844.53.
In the fourth count, between 1st January 2019 and 30th September 2021, did possess Farm Number F/1504/A in Chisamba valued at K4,600,000.00. In the fifth count, between 1st January 2020 and 30th September 2021, did possess Government Bond valued at K1,490,000.00. In count six, Musonda is charged for being in possession of another Government Bond valued at K1,650,000.00. In count seven, between 1st January 2020 and 30th September 2021, Musonda did possess one Bank of Zambia Treasury Bill with a nominal value of K 1,100,000.00.
In count eight, between 1st January 2020 and 30th September 2021, Musonda did possess K1,177,261.54 cash in her fixed Term Deposit Account with Madison Finance. In count nine, Musonda did possess property number 378A/1 in Lusaka valued at K3,633,000.00 as Life Television. In count ten, between 31st January 2016 and 30th September 2021, Musonda did possess motor vehicles namely a Volvo XC90, A Toyota Allion, a Mitsubishi Canter and an Audi A4, all valued at K520,000.00.
Musonda has been released on bond and is expected to appear in court soon.
Timothy Moono
CHIEF CORPORATE AFFAIRS OFFICER
How this woman is still walking free is proof that Hakainde is a clown when it comes to fighting corruption.
Clown clown clown.
This girl is not supposed to be sharing space and oxygen in the same streets as non criminals, if she is not the thief herself, she is the weakest proxy used by big thieves in the banana republic, her place like all the criminals is prison and not the streets of Zambia.
Please we are tired of reading about “arrests”. We need to see convictions
Let us up the pace and secure convictions…..
This is really methodical!
You have patiently built a strong case that will stand and produce a conviction.
This anti-corruption fight will produce better results than the previous one where cases were rushed to court prematurely!
What is obvious is that this is wealth that cannot be explained by Musonda Faith’s known legal means of earnings! She was definitely dating a big guy whose wife owns mansions; whose son is in Paultry business producing 1,000+ trays of eggs per day and whose daughter has unimaginable wealth from no where!
It all smells like Koswe Mumpoto!
The fast track courts must now help do things with a sense of urgency!
President HH is not the rule of Law to be blamed for the inertia with the anti-corruption fight.
It’s good our president has kept a distance from the fight against corruption lest someone alleges witch hunt!
The Wheels of Justice grind slowly but surely! Koswe is feeling the heat! It’s not surprising he wants to lift his own immunity… kikikiki