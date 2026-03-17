FAKE NDC ADOPTION CERTIFICATE USED DURING THE CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION LANDS SABOI IMBOELA AND ZIMBA IN POLICE TROUBLE

The forged adoption certificate during the Chawama Parliamentary by-election have placed Saboi Imboela and Mambwe Zimba under scrutiny after the duo appeared before the Zambia Police Service to answer to the incident.

The controversy stems from the Chawama by-election for the Member of Parliament seat, where it is alleged that a fraudulent National Democratic Congress (NDC) adoption certificate was submitted, triggering a police investigation.

Authorities say the matter serves as a serious warning to political players ahead of the August elections, emphasizing that forging adoption certificates or manipulating candidate documentation will not be tolerated.

Observers say the case should stand as a clear reminder to factions within the Patriotic Front and the Tonse Alliance that electoral fraud and document forgery will face strict legal consequences.