Family left homeless after son sells mother’s house to fund gambling addiction

A 57-year-old widow from Kgapane Township, Limpopo, has been left homeless after her 34-year-old son allegedly forged her signature and sold their family home to fund his gambling addiction.

Sarah Mokumo, a mother of three, claims that her son received a R180,000 down payment from a buyer who was aware she was the rightful owner of the property.

The fraudulent sale came to light only after eviction notices were issued, forcing Mokumo out of her home.

She and her 17-year-old son are currently stranded on the streets with their belongings in Kgapane Township .

The incident has outraged the community, with residents calling for justice and intervention to help Mokumo reclaim her house.

Local authorities have been alerted to the situation, but as of now, no official statements have been made regarding potential legal actions or support for the family.