Family Matters actor, Bryton James is filing for divorce from his wife of seven months.

Bryton, 39, filed legal papers Monday in Los Angeles to end his marriage to spouse Jahaira James, claiming there were ‘irreconcilable differences’ in the relationship, TMZ reported after reviewing court docs.



The Lakewood, California-born actor and Jahaira got married this past March and separated in June; they do not have any children, the outlet reported.

Bryton in the legal filing requested the court to terminate its ability to grant spousal support to either party, according to the outlet. Bryton also asked for Jahaira to revert to use her maiden name after the divorce is finalized

Bryton appeared on 143 episodes of the ABC series Family Matters from 1990–1997 in the role of Richie Crawford, under the stage name Bryton McClure.

Bryton has played the role of Devon Hamilton on The Young and the Restless for 1,687 episodes over the past three decades, according to iMDb.

Bryton was previously married to Ashley Leisinger. They wed March 16, 2011, in a ceremony his costar on The Young & the Restless, Christian LeBlanc, presided over. They parted ways in February of 2014, according to the outlet.