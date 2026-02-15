Family Pleads for Help to Repatriate Slain E-Hailing Driver



The uncle of 22-year-old Nigerian e-hailing driver Isaac David Satlat, who was killed in Pretoria West this week, has made an emotional appeal for assistance to return his nephew’s body to Nigeria for burial.





Satlat was allegedly strangled to death by two passengers who had requested a ride. Police say the suspects attacked him during the trip before dumping his body and hijacking his vehicle. His body and the stolen car were later found in Atteridgeville. The incident was captured in a viral dashcam video.





Speaking to eNCA, his uncle said the family is devastated and struggling to come to terms with the loss.





“We are in deep pain. Isaac was a young man with dreams,” he said. “He came here to work hard and build a better future for himself and for us back home.”





He pleaded with members of the public and the Nigerian community to help raise funds for the repatriation of Satlat’s remains.





“We are asking for support to take him back home to Nigeria so he can be buried with dignity,” he added. “It is not easy for the family to carry this burden alone.”





Police have confirmed that two suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder, while investigations are ongoing.





The tragedy has once again raised concerns about the safety of e-hailing drivers operating across South Africa.