Fan Rejects Usher’s Viral Cherries Stunt During Performance

Afan rejected being fed cherries during one of Usher’s recent public performances. Clearly, the singer did not expect that reaction, but it turned out that the female admirer was allergic to fruit.

The interaction happened at Usher’s recent show at The O2 in London. During the performance, the Love In This Club hitmaker continued his tradition of walking through the audience and handing out cherries to women.

However, during his interaction with this fan who had tattooed the singer’s name on her arm, the cherry-feeding attempts did not produce the result he intended to achieve.

A video of the moment on social media captured the female fan whispering a word to the singer. When he tried once more to offer the fruit, she refused again, explaining that she was allergic to the fruit.

“Oh shit, you’re allergic to cherries, damn! We almost had an emergency in here,” Usher said while apologizing and hugging the lady, and continued the show.

In a previous performance, Usher stepped forward to a female fan, held out two cherries, and dangled them over her mouth. The lady spontaneously and seductively eats the fruit in front of him.

The fan was later identified as Jimalita Tillman, who had travelled to London to watch the celebrated performer part of his massive ‘Past Present Future’ tour.

Last month, streaming platform BET+ announced that it will release a film that catalogues various performances by R&B star. Titled Usher: Rendezvous in Paris, the project was scheduled to arrive on May 8, 2025, as a collaboration between Sony Music Vision and BET+.

The film was reportedly put together when the award-winning artiste staged his week-long sold-out concert at La Seine Musicale in Paris, during the Paris Fashion Week.

According to the brains behind the production, audiences could expect stunning visuals, never-before-seen costumes, and an immersive light and effects show that brings Usher’s 30-year music catalogue to life.

Rendezvous in Paris features live renditions of Usher’s top hits such as Yeah, My Boo, U Got It Bad, and others. It would also include some behind-the-scenes pictures of his performances.

In a statement following the announcement, Usher stated: “I’m happy to be partnering with BET+ to bring the celebration of my 30-year career to you, the fans, to enjoy from the comfort of your homes.”